Lebanon central bank chief suspect in $132 million asset freeze case

Germany, France, Luxembourg and Lichtenstein are investigating Riad Salameh, Lebanon's central bank governor

Riad Salameh, Lebanon's central bank governor, is a suspect in a case that led to the freezing of $132 million worth of Lebanese assets, prosecutors in Germany said on Monday.

The properties and bank accounts linked to five people suspected of embezzling some $330m were seized in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco, and Belgium, Eurojust said in a statement, without identifying any suspects.

Eurojust referred to investigations concerning Governor Salameh, according to an email from Munich prosecutors.

Salameh's wealth is being investigated in at least five European states, with Salameh himself charged by a Lebanese judge with illicit enrichment last week.

A Eurojust spokesperson declined to comment further or name the suspects.

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh gives an interview with AFP at his office in the capital Beirut, Lebanon, on December 20, 2021.

"Despite the outcome of the action day, the suspects in the main investigation are assumed to be innocent until they have been proven guilty, according to law," the Eurojust statement said, according to Reuters.

Salameh has been governor for nearly three decades, denying accusations against him.

A spokesperson for the central bank did not respond to a request for comment on Monday from Reuters. A lawyer for Salameh did not immediately respond to emailed questions from Reuters on Monday.

Swiss prosecutors suspect Salameh of embezzling some $330m along with his brother, according to a letter the Swiss attorney general sent to Lebanese officials last year, which was seen by Reuters.

