Beirut to Baghdad: Lebanese flee crisis seeking jobs in Iraq

Lebanon is grappling with a financial crisis that the World Bank says is of a scale usually linked with war

Iraq, once synonymous with conflict and chaos, is becoming a land of opportunity for Lebanese job-seekers fleeing a deep economic crisis back home.

Akram Johari is one of the thousands who have fled Lebanon's tumbling currency and skyrocketing poverty rates.

"I didn't have enough time to look for a job in the Gulf," Johari said, explaining why he eschewed the more traditional path for those seeking economic opportunities in the region.

With its relative proximity and visas on arrival for Lebanese, the Iraqi capital seemed a good option.

Beirut's crisis, driven by years of endemic corruption, has seen Lebanon's currency lose more than 90 percent of its value against the US dollar.

Lebanon's monthly minimum wage now fetches around $30 on the black market, and about 80 percent of the population now lives in poverty, according to the United Nations.

When he left Beirut, Johari was earning the equivalent of about $100 per month. In Iraq, he earns enough to support his family back home, he said.

More than 20,000 Lebanese citizens arrived in Iraq between June 2021 and February 2022, excluding pilgrims visiting the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, according to the Iraqi authorities.

Lebanon's ambassador in Baghdad, Ali Habhab, said that movement from Lebanon to Iraq "has recently multiplied.”

There are more than 900 Lebanese businesses now operating in Iraq, the majority of them in the restaurant trade, tourism, and health, Habhab said.

In particular, there have been "dozens of Lebanese doctors who offer their services" in Iraqi hospitals, he added.