Turkey, US ready for attempt at fixing strained ties

The United States and Turkey announced the culmination of months of talks, setting up a procedure for improving ties, according to reports on Tuesday.

Both sides said in a joint statement that ministerial discussions would take place, the intended format for the attempt at repairing relations.

Ties between Ankara and Washington were strained over such issues as Turkey acquiring S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, policy differences in Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean, and judicial matters.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden agreed in October to undertake the "Strategic Mechanism" talks.

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met Turkish officials on Monday "to review topics of mutual interest," including economic and defense cooperation, counter-terrorism, and regional and global developments, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the joint statement said, according to Reuters.

As part of her talks in Ankara, Nuland also met with Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan's chief foreign policy advisor, his office said.

"The United States and Turkey look forward to a ministerial-level meeting within the framework of the Strategic Mechanism later in 2022," the statement added, without elaborating.

In December 2020, the US sanctioned the Turkish defense industry over the S-400s and expelled its ally from its F-35 fighter jet program in moves Ankara called unjust.