Lebanon says Pope Francis to visit crisis-struck state in June

'The Lebanese people have been waiting for this visit for some time'

Lebanon’s presidency announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis will pay a visit to the crisis-struck country in June.

“Apostolic Envoy Joseph Spiteri informed President Michel Aoun that Pope Francis will visit Lebanon next June,” a statement from the president’s office said.

“The Lebanese people have been waiting for this visit for some time to express gratitude to his holiness for his support,” the statement continued.

The presidency added that the pope’s agenda for the trip, in addition to the exact date of his arrival, will be determined at a later time.

News of the pope’s visit arrives as Beirut’s leadership continues to grapple with what the World Bank called one of the worst economic depressions in modern history.

Pope Francis has convened with a number of Lebanon’s officials on the state’s financial woes as recently as last month - the pontiff held a meeting with President Michel Aoun in March.

During their talks, the pair discussed “grave socio-economic problems the country is experiencing” and political reforms, according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

The pope also met previously with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati back in November at the Vatican, and pledged to help the country recover from what he referred to as a “very difficult, ugly period.”

“I assure you of my prayers, my closeness and promise to work diplomatically with countries so that they unite with Lebanon to help it rise again,” the head of the Catholic Church announced.