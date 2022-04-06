Turkey moves its Ukraine embassy back to Kyiv after relocation

'As of today, we have returned to our home in Kyiv'

Turkey’s embassy in Ukraine said it moved its operations back to the capital city of Kyiv after concern for staff safety prompted a temporary relocation closer to the country's borders.

Last month, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic announced that embassy operations would move to Chernivtsi, a city in Ukraine’s west which is close to the Romanian border.

But on Tuesday, the embassy explained on social media that it will return to Ukraine’s capital.

“Dear citizens and Ukrainian friends, we had temporarily shifted our activities to the city of Chernivtsi, which has turned into our logistics center for the evacuation efforts,” the embassy said on its official Twitter account.

“As of today, we have returned to our home in Kyiv,” it continued, adding that “starting tomorrow, we will continue to carry out our activities, including consular services, from our building at Panasa Myrnoho 22.”

The development arrives as Ukraine’s forces continue to reclaim more land around the country from Russia’s invading troops.

On Saturday, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, reported that the country’s forces managed to retake “the whole Kyiv region” as Moscow’s soldiers retreated from areas within and around the capital city.

“Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region were liberated from the invader,” the official announced in a Facebook post.