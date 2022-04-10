Thousand of Syrians missing after 11 years of war

Some people were forcibly disappeared, kidnapped, or randomly detained

Thousands of people are missing in Syria after 11 years of war, Michelle Bachelet, United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner, told the General Assembly.

“The scale of this tragedy is daunting, with people going missing in different contexts, such as during hostilities, displacement, or in detention.”

“All too often, this is connected with a range of human rights violations and abuses," she said, adding that some people disappeared by force, were kidnapped, or randomly detained.

“Men and women, as well as children, including boys as young as 11, have suffered sexual violence while in detention.”

Several victim and survivors’ groups alongside civil society try to find missing Syrians, however, it is a difficult task, and leaves many families “in the dark.”

“It is urgent that they are informed of the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones and be allowed to visit or communicate with them,” Michelle Bachelet told the General Assembly, emphasizing how uncertainty adds to the traumas that many families already deal with.

It includes fear of retaliation when reporting cases, blackmailing, or bribes, in addition to the “horrific” black market of forged and fake reports of detention and interrogation.

At least 350,000 people died since the civil war erupted in 2011, sparked by protests against Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Since then, 13.5 million Syrians have been displaced, with 6.8 million Syrian refugees living in 128 countries, according to the United Nations.