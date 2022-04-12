At least one dead, seven injured reported in a center of Amal's scouts

An explosion left at least one dead and seven injured by a center affiliated with the Shi'ite Amal Movement, allied with Hezbollah, in Lebanon's Sidon district early Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Lebanese media outlets said a center for the movement's Islamic scouts was hit in the southern town of Benafoul, amid unconfirmed reports that it was an ammunition depot belonging to the group.

The town hall has reportedly significantly damaged in the explosion.

