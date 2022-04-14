Turkey moves to dissolve top women's rights group

We Will Stop Femicide says 280 women were killed in Turkey last year

Turkish prosecutors have filed a lawsuit to shut down one of the country's most respected women's rights groups, its members said on Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed against We Will Stop Femicide, which publicizes the murder and abuses of women in the primarily Muslim but officially secular state.

Fidan Ataselim, the group's secretary-general, said the lawsuit accuses the group of conducting activities that violate Turkey's "laws and morals."

No trial date has yet been set.

We Will Stop Femicide was a vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision last year to pull Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention, which requires countries to set up laws to prevent and prosecute violence against women.

AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a visit to the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2022.

We Will Stop Femicide has organized large rallies in support of the convention.

Organizers have scheduled new demonstrations in Istanbul and other major cities to defend the association on Saturday.

We Will Stop Femicide says 280 women were killed in Turkey last year, with many of the murders committed by family members.

The group says that another 217 women died in suspicious circumstances, including those officially registered as suicide.

Ataselim said the lawsuit was filed based on a complaint registered by a group of Turks through a website set up by the presidency to field citizens' requests.

The complaint accused the group of "destroying the family based on the pretext of defending women's rights," Ataselim said.

The language is similar to that used by Erdogan in his decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, which Turkey signed in 2011.

Social conservatives in Turkey claim the convention promotes homosexuality and threatens traditional family values.