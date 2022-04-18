Turkey says its warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

The military action was part of a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria

Turkish warplanes, helicopters and drones hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq in an air and land operation that targeted facilities ranging from camps to ammunition stores, Turkey's defense ministry said on Monday.

The military action was part of a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Both are regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara.

The operation focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan, the ministry said in a statement. Commandos and special forces also participated by land and air, alongside the air operation.

"Our operation is continuing successfully as planned," the state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying, according to Reuters.

"The targets identified in the first phase have been captured."

No information on casualties was given.

The ministry added that the action, called "Operation Claw Lock," aimed to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

Artillery also fired on militant targets in the military action, it said.

Turkey regularly launches air strikes into northern Iraq, a region where it has repeatedly sent commandos to support its offensives.