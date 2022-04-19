Turkey says it could take ‘years’ to restore Russia-West trust

'It will take a long time to make up for it. It may take dozens of years to restore trust,' Cavusoglu says

Turkey warned on Tuesday that it could take "dozens of years" to restore trust between the West and Russia following Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine.

"Of course we are seeing the start of a new Cold War," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint media appearance with his visiting Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

"It will take a long time to make up for it. It may take dozens of years to restore trust, but we believe that swift steps should be taken for a ceasefire," the official said.

Turkey, which enjoys warm bilateral relations with both Russia and Ukraine, is trying to mediate between the two states in order to bring an end to the nearly two-month conflict.

As a NATO member, it supplied Kyiv with combat drones, but the republic shied away from joining the West in imposing a series of sanctions against Moscow.

Turkey hosted two rounds of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the past, blaming allegations of Russian atrocities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and a missile attack on a train station in Kramatorsk for a breakdown in the peace process.

"Despite the changing circumstances in the field, we believe there is still a chance for diplomacy to work," Cavusoglu said.