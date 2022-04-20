Turkey: One dead, four wounded in suspected bombing attack

'Hopefully, we'll try to solve the issue and capture the perpetrators as soon as possible'

A suspected bombing attack in northwestern Turkey left at least one dead and four wounded on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Local officials referred to the incident as a “terror attack,” and added that one of the wounded is also in serious condition.

The explosion reportedly targeted a bus carrying approximately 30 people - mostly prison guards - in Bursa, a city which is located nearly 100 miles from Istanbul in the northwest region of Turkey.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516697139656724485 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Yakup Canbolat, the city’s governor, explained that the blast was believed to be caused by an improvised explosive device, which was placed near an electric pole and detonated remotely when the vehicle passed.

He verified that one of the passengers on the bus, a prison guard, was killed during the attack.

“All our security units are working on the issue from all sides,” the official said, according to Reuters.

“Hopefully, we'll try to solve the issue and capture the perpetrators as soon as possible.”

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu - who was due to travel to the scene with the justice minister - also said that an investigation was launched to find the perpetrators.

While responsibility for the bombing remains undetermined, in 2016, Turkey saw several terror attacks claimed by the Islamic State and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516011508047745026 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Turkish military recently launched an air and ground offensive against outlawed Kurdish militants in northern Iraq involving special forces and combat drones.