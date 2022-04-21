Thousands of Islamic State victims still missing years later

'These families have the right to know the truth about the fate of their loved ones'

Thousands of Islamic State (IS) group victims remain missing years after the militant faction’s territorial defeat, and the families of the disappeared are still seeking answers.

Mohammed Nour Matar, one such victim, disappeared in Raqqa, Syria, back in 2013 while he was reporting on a blast which occurred at a rival insurgent faction’s base as a civilian journalist.

Matar’s burnt camera was recovered from the scene, and the man’s relatives were later informed that he was taken to an IS prison.

But after years of silence, his brother, journalist Amer Matar, is still searching for him.

“The most difficult question is about hope. Sometimes I lose hope because logic says there is no hope,” Matar said, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The Syria Justice and Accountability Center (SJAC), a group which monitors human rights violations in the country, said in a report released Thursday that the disappearances “may constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and even genocide in some cases.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517106552582332416 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The organization said that “these families have the right to know the truth about the fate of their loved ones.”

Its report, entitled “Unearthing Hope: The Search for the Missing Victims of ISIS,” reveals for the first time a network of detention facilities allegedly linked to the IS disappearances and calls for greater accountability on the matter.

“The permanent defeat of ISIS cannot be secured without justice for the victims of the organization’s crimes, including those who remain missing,” SJAC said, AP reported.