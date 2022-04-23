Lebanon banking group rejects financial recovery plan

Lebanon's government estimates that the financial sector’s losses amount to $72 billion

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) said Saturday that it “completely rejects” the government’s latest draft of a financial recovery plan meant to save the country from an economic crisis.

According to Reuters, the ABL called the plan “disastrous” and said it would leave banks and depositors shouldering the “major portion” of losses.

The ABL added that it “assigned its legal advisers to examine and present a range of judicial measures that will allow the preservation and recovery of the rights of the banks and the depositors.”

Lebanon’s banks have been major lenders to the government for decades, helping finance a wasteful and corrupt state that slid into a financial meltdown in 2019.

The collapse resulted in depositors being shut out of their savings and the local currency losing more than 90 percent of its value.

Another draft of the plan proposed in February was also rejected by the ABL, saying it would cause a loss of confidence in the financial sector.

While the ABL’s approval is not required for a plan to be implemented, experts say support could contribute to solving the crisis.

The current draft lays out a series of financial reforms, including an overhaul of the banking sector and caps on how much depositors could recover from their accounts.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund announced a conditional agreement to provide Lebanon with $3 billion in aid.

But access to those funds is contingent on the state enacting a slew of economic reforms and restructuring its financial sector.