UN chief to visit Turkey ahead of Russia, Ukraine trips

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey before embarking on his separate official visits to Russia and Ukraine, a UN statement announced on Saturday.

Guterres will travel to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on Monday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier comments by UN officials signal that Turkey’s role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine may feature on the meeting agenda - last week, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths praised the country as a practical host for humanitarian discussions between Moscow and Kyiv.

“Turkey has been able to present itself to both sides as a genuinely valuable and useful host for those talks,” Griffiths said.

Guterres’ Ankara visit also will take place right before his subsequent trips to Russia and Ukraine.

The UN chief is set to visit Moscow on Tuesday, where he will be received by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and attend a lunch and working meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to the UN Spokesperson Office.

On Thursday, Guterres will also travel to Ukraine for a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the Ukraine leg of his trip, Guterres will convene with staff from UN agencies in the country to discuss “scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine,” the UN said on Friday.