Migrant boat sinks off Lebanon’s coast, six dead, 48 rescued

At least six people died, including a little girl, and almost 50 others were rescued after a migrant boat capsized off Lebanon, state media said, in the latest tragedy at sea off the crisis-hit country.

The boat capsized on Saturday night near the northern port city of Tripoli, the departure point for a growing number of people attempting a potentially lethal sea escape.

"The army's naval forces managed to rescue 48 people and retrieve the body of a dead girl... from a boat that sank while trying to illegally smuggle them out," the army said in a statement.

It said the boat that sailed out of the Qalamoun region south of Tripoli capsized because of overcrowding and high water levels that nearly flooded the vessel.

"Most people on board were rescued," the army said, without specifying their nationalities or how many remained missing.

"Sea, land and aerial operations are ongoing to rescue those who remain missing," it said.

The army said one man was arrested for suspected involvement in the smuggling operation.

One of the survivors claimed an army boat was chasing the migrant ship, causing it to sink.

"The patrol boat crashed into us twice... to drown us," the man told AFP at the port, before he was silenced and carried off by a crowd of survivors' relatives.