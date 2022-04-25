UN chief, Turkey’s Ergodan reaffirm goal to end Ukraine war

Guterres' trip to Ankara arrives ahead of his planned visits to Russia and Ukraine

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, and lauded Turkey for its role in attempting to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ankara, which has relations with both Russia and Ukraine, hosted delegations from both countries in Istanbul for peace negotiations back in March.

During their meeting, Guterres and Erdogan “reaffirmed that their common objective is to end… the war [in Ukraine] as soon as possible and to create conditions to end the suffering of civilians,” according to a press release from the UN.

The pair also emphasized the need for unhindered humanitarian corridors to allow for the evacuation of civilians and aid distribution.

After their discussion, Erdogan and Guterres agreed to maintain contact in order to follow up on the progress of ongoing initiatives.

The UN chief’s trip to Ankara arrives ahead of his planned visits to Russia and Ukraine - Guterres is expected to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday and Kyiv on Thursday.

On the Russia leg of his trip, Gueterres will be received by President Vladimir Putin and attend a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Later, in Kyiv, he will meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Guterres is also expected to speak with staff members from UN agencies in the state in order to discuss “scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.”