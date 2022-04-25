Turkish court jails Erdogan critic Kavala for life

The ruling is 'blatantly in contradiction with the norms of the rule of law and international obligations'

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced leading intellectual and rights campaigner Osman Kavala to life in prison on controversial coup plot charges that already had him locked up without a conviction for more than four years.

The panel of three penal court judges also jailed seven other defendants for 18 years, each on charges of aiding the attempt to topple the government.

Their ruling drew swift condemnation from some of Turkey's main allies in the NATO defense alliance as well as rights campaigners – several of whom emerged from the packed Istanbul courtroom in tears.

Germany said the 64-year-old must be "freed immediately" while two leading European parliamentarians who coordinate ties with Ankara said the "regrettable" ruling showed there was "little to no EU perspective for the current Turkey.”

Istanbul court's decision was "blatantly in contradiction with the norms of the rule of law and international obligations Turkey has signed up to as a member of the Council of Europe and EU membership candidate,” said Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The US State Department was expected to react later Monday.

"Today, we have witnessed a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions," said Amnesty International's Europe director Nils Muiznieks.

Kavala's attorneys vowed to appeal while his supporters pledged to stage a protest vigil outside the heavily policed courthouse on Tuesday.

A leading figure in Turkey's civil society, Kavala was accused of financing protests against Erdogan's government in 2013 and involvement in a failed military coup in 2016.