US 'deeply troubled' by Turkey's Kavala conviction

US: Conviction is 'inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law'

The United States said it was "deeply troubled and disappointed" by the conviction of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was jailed for life without parole on Monday.

"His unjust conviction is inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law," the US State Department said in a statement. "We again call on Turkey to release Osman Kavala, in keeping with European Court of Human Rights rulings, as well as to free all others arbitrarily incarcerated."

A leading figure in Turkey's civil society, Kavala was accused of financing protests against Erdogan's government in 2013 and involvement in a failed military coup in 2016.

The 64-year-old has been detained by authorities since 2017, with Turkey refusing international calls to release him.

Kavala's lawyers said they would appeal the ruling, and his supporters vowed to protest outside the courthouse.

"We remain gravely concerned by the continued judicial harassment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkey, including through prolonged pretrial detention, overly broad claims of support for terrorism, and criminal insult cases," the satement continued.