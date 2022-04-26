Turkey lifts Covid mask mandate for most indoor spaces

'We will continue to apply masks only in public transport vehicles and health institutions'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced an end to Turkey’s indoor mask mandate in most enclosed spaces on Tuesday as the number of Covid infections in the country dwindles.

“We have decided to completely remove the obligation to use masks in closed spaces, which are implemented within the scope of… [Covid] measures,” Erdogan said on his official Twitter account.

The number of daily Covid infections in Turkey dropped below 3,000 in recent days - a marked decrease from the 15,000 cases recorded at the end of March.

The mask mandate will still be applied in higher-risk areas like in Turkey’s healthcare facilities and on public transit, but will be scrapped entirely as the number of new daily infections continues to decline.

“We will continue to apply masks only in public transport vehicles and health institutions for a while until the cases fall below 1,000,” Erdogan said, according to a press release from his office.

The president explained that nearly all countries in Europe dropped their Covid restrictions now that the global pandemic no longer constitutes “a mass threat,” and added that “we believe that our country has reached this stage as well.”

He said that the country’s advisory Covid body also “has come to the opinion that there is no need for [its] regular meetings from now on unless there is an extraordinary situation.”