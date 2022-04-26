Israeli-Turkish academic partnership announced amid warming ties

'The purpose of the initiative is to promote academic research in both countries'

Tel Aviv University on Tuesday announced a new academic collaboration with three Turkish institutions amid warming diplomatic ties between Jerusalem and Ankara.

The academic initiative is with Koç, Özyeğin and Sabancı.

It was decided to advance the Academic Bridge Initiative at a meeting in Istanbul last week with the heads of the respective universities.

"The purpose of the initiative is to promote academic research in both countries," said Tel Aviv University President Prof. Ariel Porat.

"Every year TAU welcomes thousands of Muslim and Christian students from Israel and around the world, and we will be delighted to extend this collaboration to leading universities in Turkey as well. Academia is a bridge between nations, and a key to economic and social growth everywhere."

According to the statement, the academic heads said that without the breakthrough in diplomatic relations, the academic partnership would not have been possible.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March became the first Israeli leader since 2008 to visit Turkey, where he was greeted with an honor guard by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is scheduled to visit Israel on May 24, accompanied by Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez.