Lebanon set to vote, but residents remain hopeless

As Lebanon braces for elections, new independent candidates are running on messages of positive reform - but many residents are doubtful real change will come to the crisis-stricken state.

Carmen Geha, an associate professor of political studies with the American University of Beirut, explained to The Associated Press (AP) that she is leaving the country and moving to Spain in the summer because Lebanon no longer feels safe.

“I am extremely disappointed, and to be honest, this is the last card before immigrating from Lebanon,” Geha said.

“It is unacceptable that they wasted the momentum that was on the streets and the suffering that people have,” she added.

Geha is part of a growing exodus from the country brought about by Lebanon’s devastating financial crisis and fears that Beirut’s political problems will continue despite the May 15 parliamentary elections.

Additionally, instead of representing a united front, the new opposition challengers remain divided on a number of key issues.

“We have 300 political groups claiming to be of the opposition and of the revolution, and we don’t have any structure for having a discussion or of trying to coordinate between all of these opposition groups,” journalist-turned-candidate Jad Ghosn said, according to AP.

Imad Salameh, a professor of political science at the Lebanese American University, said that the new independent candidates lack “communitarian support” because they are non-sectarian, which is a major setback in the Beirut political scene.

“If the groups had been well-financed, or backed by foreign powers like traditional parties, they might have had a better chance.”