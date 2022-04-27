Turkey to release journalist arrested over posts on personal-data leaks

Haskologlu was arrested for sharing President Tayyip Erdogan's ID card as proof hackers stole information

Turkish authorities released a journalist from pre-trial detention, his lawyer said Wednesday.

This comes a week after he was arrested for sharing President Tayyip Erdogan's ID card as proof that hackers had stolen Turks' personal information.

Ibrahim Haskologlu, an independent journalist, said in a Twitter post that hackers obtained the information on the president from government websites and illustrated his point with a partially obscured photo of what he said was Erdogan's ID.

Haskologlu said that a group of hackers contacted him two months ago and said they had obtained residents' confidential information from government websites, according to Reuters.

As well as sharing the purported photo of Erdogan's ID, Haskologlu published an image of what he said was the ID card of Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Agency. However, most of the information on the cards was concealed.

According to his lawyer, Emrah Karatay, Haskologlu contacted government authorities about the issue, and no action was taken. Following that, he announced it on Twitter as a warning.

A court ruled to formally arrest him last Tuesday for not notifying prosecutors.

The Interior Ministry filed a complaint about the Twitter post, requesting that prosecutors launch a case for insulting government institutions, slander or other charges. It also asked the posts be removed.