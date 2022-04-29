Nasrallah warns Israel of Iranian retaliation over Syria strikes

Israel carries out strikes against Iranian military targets and weapon convoys in war-torn Syria

The leader of Lebanon’s terrorist Hezbollah group warned Friday that if Israel continues to target Iran’s presence in the region, Tehran could eventually retaliate by striking deep inside Israel.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s warning came in a speech during a ceremony in Beirut marking “Quds Day,” or Jerusalem Day, an annual show of support for the Palestinians.

“The Islamic Republic’s military stance is developing to a level that if the Israel’s aggression continues on Iranian presence in the region it might strike at Israel directly,” Nasrallah said.

Israel, wary of the entrenchment of its arch enemy Iran on its borders, carries out strikes against Iranian military targets and weapon convoys in war-torn Syria, rarely acknowledging any specific raids.

Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters and officials from allied Palestinian terrorist groups were in attendance.

Al-Quds Day, the Arabic name for Jerusalem Day, is commemorated on the last Friday of Ramadan to mark the takeover of East Jerusalem by Israel during the Six-Day war in 1967.