Iraq: Over six million stimulant pills seized in drug bust

Security agency says all suspects 'admitted to links with international drug trafficking networks'

Over six million pills of the illegal stimulant drug Captagon were seized, and a number of suspects were arrested, in a drug bust by Iraq’s security forces.

Forces with Iraq’s national security agency discovered “around 6.2 million pills” in a warehouse located southwest of the country’s capital Baghdad, the department said in a statement Saturday.

Security forces arrested seven suspects during the operation - three Iraqi nationals and four suspects from other Arab states - in connection with the drug trafficking ring, according to Al Jazeera.

The agency said that the contraband was bound for distribution “in areas of Baghdad and other provinces.”

Additionally, a second drug ring was disrupted by Iraq’s security forces when they arrested three suspects with 13 pounds of hashish.

The total of 10 suspects all “admitted to links with international drug trafficking networks,” according to the security agency.

In Iraq, those convicted of drug trafficking can receive the death penalty.

Drug use and distribution has increased over the course of recent years in Iraq, which prompted the country’s security forces to bolster operations to counter trafficking.

Across the first three months of 2022, security forces in Iraq seized over three million Captagon pills, and drug trafficking arrests are announced almost daily, according to Al Jazeera.