Turkey arrests over 100 demonstrators on May Day

The demonstrators protested the economic situation in the country

On Sunday, Turkish police arrested dozens of demonstrators on May Day – an international workers' day - as they were on their way to the Taksim Square in the center of Istanbul, protesting the economic situation in the country.

The police also detained people in other districts of the Turkish capital, including 30 people in Besiktas and 22 in Sisli, Reuters reported.

A total number of 164 demonstrators were arrested across the city for “attempting to hold illegal demonstrations,” Istanbul’s governor's office said in a statement.

Turkey is dealing with elevating inflation, which is expected to rise to 68 percent in April.

The war in Ukraine coupled with increasing commodity prices led many Turks to take to the streets of Istanbul, demanding salaries adjusted for the climbing prices.

"Our main theme this year had to be the cost of living," Ergun Atalay, the head of the Confederation of Turkish Labor Unions (Turk-Is), told Reuters, adding.

"Inflation is announced at the beginning of each month. The inflation rate should be added to wages every month," he said.