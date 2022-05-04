Syrians turn to old methods of heating, lighting their homes

A decade of war pushing impoverished Syrians to return to old kerosene lamps and brass lanterns

Crushed by the poverty and shortages of more than ten years of war, Syrians are increasingly relying on old fashioned methods to cook, and to heat and light their homes.

Technology that disappeared from homes as piped gas and wired electricity arrived, returned after several years of fighting. Robbed of the basics of infrastructure, Syrians returned to kerosene lamps and even dung fires in order to survive.

“Before 2010, our customers were Western or Arab tourists who purchased these items as souvenirs and paid for them in dollars. It was a period of prosperity,” Abu Khaled, a vendor in Hom’s Coppersmith Market told Al Jazeera, showcasing the brass lamps that have reverted from tourist trinket to household necessity.

Up to 90 percent of Syrians are living under the poverty line, and the country is going through its worst economic stagnation since the beginning of the war in 2011, the Doha based publication reported.

After several years of hibernation during the first half of Syria’s civil war, the lantern market in Homs reopened finding a sudden surge in customers seeking its wares in 2015.

“Customers have since been impoverished Syrians who mostly want to fix their long forgotten brass stoves,” Khaled said.

Fighting knocked out four of the country’s 14 power plants, reducing its energy output compared to prewar levels by 18 percent, Al Jazeera reported.

George OURFALIAN / AFP A Syrian boy walks amid the rubble of destroyed buildings on July 22, 2017, in the northern city of Aleppo, which was recaptured by government forces in December 2016.

This leaves many homes with only one hour of electricity a day. For those in rural communities, firewood and animal dung can act as a substitute fuel, but not so for those in Syria’s cities.

They turned instead to kerosene lamps, bringing back to life a whole industry that had almost disappeared from the country prior to the war.

While Syrian citizens are pushed to such desperate means, their president is more fortunate, with the US State Department estimating him and his family hold more than $1 billion in wealth.