Lebanese abroad cast votes in parliamentary elections

Lebanon's economic crisis pushed middle-class citizens to emigrate in search of a better future

Lebanese expatriates cast their votes on Friday for parliamentary elections, more than two years into an unprecedented economic crisis that spurred a mass exodus.

While opposition figures are pinning their hopes on the diaspora, experts said the elections were expected to uphold the status quo, despite years of economic meltdown.

Expatriates in nine Arab countries and in Iran were casting their ballots on Friday. Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said nearly 60 percent of the 30,929 registered overseas electors voted by the evening.

Voting will take place in 48 other countries on Sunday.

'Vote in large numbers'

It is the second time in Lebanon's history that citizens residing abroad are able to vote for their 128 representatives, in elections set to be held at home on May 15.

The vote is the first since mass protests erupted in late 2019 against the country's entrenched ruling elite, widely blamed for the economic collapse.

More than 225,000 people registered to vote overseas, a jump from roughly 92,000 in the 2018 elections – though only 50,000 of them voted at the time.

But voter registration, while on the rise, remains relatively low among the millions of Lebanese who live abroad, and their descendants.

The economic crisis pushed middle-class Lebanese – including families, fresh graduates, doctors, and nurses – to emigrate in search of a better future.

On Thursday, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for voters registered abroad "not to be complacent and to vote in large numbers.”