Erdogan vows Turkey will 'not expel' Syrian refugees

Turkey is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday pledged that Turkey would not drive Syrian refugees back to their home country despite pressure from opposition parties.

His nation is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees who fled after civil war broke out in 2011 in Turkey's southern neighbor.

Last week, the main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said his party would return Syrian refugees to their homeland within two years if he came to power.

"We will protect up to the end these brothers who fled the war and took refuge in our country, no matter what the CHP leader claims,” Erdogan said in a televised address.

"We will never expel them from this land.”

Adem ALTAN / AFP This file photo taken on January 20, 2022 shows President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending a press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey.

"Our door is wide open to them. We will continue to host them. We will not throw them into the lap of murderers."

Erdogan faces rising public anger over the refugees and is wary of the issue dominating next year's presidential elections.

Turkey welcomed nearly five million refugees in total, including Syrians and Afghans. Still, their presence has caused tensions with locals, especially as the country is in economic turmoil with the weakening lira and soaring energy and food prices.

Last week, Erdogan said Ankara aimed to encourage one million refugees to return home by building housing and local infrastructure in Syria.