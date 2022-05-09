Pope Francis delays Lebanon visit over health concerns

Nassar did not specify the health reasons, but the pope is known to suffer from knee pain

Pope Francis postponed a trip to crisis-hit Lebanon which was initially planned for June over health concerns, Lebanon's Tourism Minister Walid Nassar confirmed on Monday.

The planned visit was welcomed by Lebanon’s presidency when it was first announced back in April, with a statement from the office saying that “the Lebanese people have been waiting for this visit for some time to express gratitude to his holiness for his support.”

Nassar did not specify the reasons for the postponement, but the pope - who suffers from pain in his knee - was seen using a wheelchair for the first time at a public event on Thursday.

The pontiff explained to an Italian newspaper earlier that he is being treated for his health condition with injections in order to help with the movement of his joints.

Last week, the pope also reportedly canceled a planned visit to Israel which was scheduled for June, according to Israel Hayom.

When delivering news of the scrapped plans, the pope’s office reportedly cited his knee problems as a reason for the cancellation.

But an unnamed political source informed Israel Hayom that the decision was also influenced by the recent string of deadly terror attacks across Israel.