Reports: Israel carried out air strike in southern Syria

At least one missile struck a target near the town of Hader

Israel carried out an airstrike in southern Syria Tuesday night, state news agency SANA reported.

At least one missile struck a target near the town of Hader, north of Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Heights, just across the border from Israel.

It is not the first time this year that Israel is alleged to have struck targets in this area.

Iran-affiliated Lebanese news agency UNews and Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen channel also reported the attack.

There were no initial reports of casualties.

A Twitter account tracking Israeli military activity claimed that four missiles were launched from a warplane, but the claim has not been officially verified.

The Israeli military does not usually comment on alleged airstrikes carried out in Syria.

This is a developing story