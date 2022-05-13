As well as several injured in the Hama countryside

Syrian air defenses confronted an "Israeli aggression" over the Masyaf area in Hama countryside, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

Arabic-language media said at least there were at least five fatalities from the attack as well as several who were injured.

"The Israeli enemy carried out air strikes with a burst of missiles... targeting some points in the central region," the official news agency SANA said.

"The aggression resulted in the death of five martyrs".

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and weapons convoys of the Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah.