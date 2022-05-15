Lebanon holds first vote since blast, financial collapse

Since Lebanon's last election, the country has been rocked by an economic meltdown

Polls opened Sunday in Lebanon's first election since the country's economic collapse.

After months of uncertainty over whether the election would go forward, polls opened at 7 a.m. across 15 electoral districts. Nationals over the age of 21 vote in their ancestral towns and villages, sometimes far from home.

Since Lebanon's last election in 2018, the country has been rocked by an economic meltdown that the World Bank has blamed on the ruling class, and Beirut was shattered by a massive explosion at the port in 2020.

The 2018 vote saw the heavily armed Shiite movement Hezbollah and its allies - including President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), a Christian party - win 71 out of the parliament's 128 seats.

Those results pulled Lebanon deeper into the orbit of Shiite Muslim-led Iran, marking a blow to the influence of Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia.

Hezbollah said it expects few changes from the make-up of the current parliament, according to Reuters. However, its opponents say they hope to gain seats from the FPM.

Adding a note of uncertainty, a boycott by Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri has left a vacuum that both Hezbollah allies and opponents seek to fill.

The next parliament is expected to vote on long-delayed reforms required by the International Monetary Fund to unlock financial support to ease the crisis.