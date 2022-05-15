Turkey 'not closing door' to Sweden, Finland NATO entry

'We are basically raising this issue as a matter of national security for Turkey'

Turkey has not shut the door to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, but wants to negotiate with the Nordic countries to clamp down on what it sees as terrorist activities, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Saturday.

"We are not closing the door. But we are basically raising this issue as a matter of national security for Turkey," Ibrahim Kalin, who is also the president's top foreign policy advisor, told Reuters in an interview in Istanbul.

Erdogan surprised NATO members and the two Nordic countries seeking membership by saying on Friday it was not possible for Turkey to support enlarging the alliance because Finland and Sweden were "home to many terrorist organizations."

Any country seeking to join the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance needs the unanimous support of the members of the military alliance. The United States and other member states have been trying to clarify Ankara's position.

Turkey's position on Sweden and Finland's NATO membership risks making it look like the "Hungary of the EU," said Washington Institute fellow Soner Cagaptay.

Pro-Russia Hungary often breaks from its EU colleagues on a broad range of issues, including rule of law and human rights.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said he was "confident" of reaching an agreement with Turkey, as the country announced Sunday its formal intent to join the defense alliance.