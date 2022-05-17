Hezbollah loses ground, reformists surge in Lebanon polls

Only about 41 percent of eligible voters cast their vote

Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies lost their majority in Lebanon's parliament, official results showed Tuesday, while independents achieved a surprise breakthrough.

Full results announced by the interior ministry two days after the election revealed that no bloc would control the 128-seat assembly, a deadlock observers fear could usher in a tense period of political jostling.

The first since Lebanon was ravaged by its worst-ever economic crisis and a cataclysmic explosion at Beirut port in 2020, the polls were seen as a prerequisite for a crucial IMF bailout. However, only about 41 percent of eligible voters cast their vote.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah and its main allies had the support of around 70 lawmakers in the outgoing parliament. Still, they will now fall just short of the 65 seats needed to retain a majority.

Their strongest opponents in parliament will be led by the Christian Lebanese Forces party of former warlord Samir Geagea, which raked in several new seats on the back of a virulent anti-Hezbollah campaign.

New reformist faces who entered the legislative race on the values of a 2019 anti-establishment uprising made a stronger showing than many had predicted.

At least 13 independents who backed the 2019 protest movement won seats. Twelve of them will sit in parliament for the first time.

Together with other non-aligned MPs who have sometimes supported the now-defunct protest movement's demands, they could find themselves in a kingmaking position, but they would need the kind of unity they failed to achieve during the campaign.