Thousands protest Turkish opposition politician's conviction

Thousands gathered for a rally in Istanbul on Saturday, protesting the conviction of leading Turkish opposition politician Canan Kaftancioglu for insulting the president and the state.

Demonstrators chanted songs and waved the opposition and national flags.

"Chairwoman Canan is not alone," the crowds shouted. "The pressure cannot deter us."

Kaftancioglu, who was sentenced to just under five years in jail, heads the Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul branch and is one of the most vital voices in it.

She played a significant role in the 2019 municipal elections in the city that saw the CHP take over the mayoralty, which had been held by President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and its Islamist predecessors for the last 25 years.

Rights groups regularly accuse Erdogan of using the judiciary as a political tool, particularly after thousands of judges were purged in the wake of an attempted coup in 2016.

Erdogan railed against Kaftancioglu after she was appointed to the Istanbul chair in 2016.

The country's top court upheld three convictions in a ruling made public earlier this month but reduced the prison term to four years, 11 months and 20 days.

Under Turkish law, sentences under five years are suspended, and two legal experts told Reuters that Kaftancioglu would not be jailed.