Jordan kills four drug smugglers on the border to Syria

Captagon is one of the most popular drugs in the Middle East

On Sunday, four drug smugglers were slain on the border between Jordan and Syria, the Jordanian army stated according to The National.

The border guards confronted the smugglers as they entered the kingdom from Syria, with some of them carrying guns, the army said.

“Fast response mechanized units dealt with these groups,” the army said in a statement, adding that it confiscated 637,000 pills of Captagon.

The border to Jordan is the region's main passage for smuggling Captagon, an amphetamine derivative that is one of the most popular drugs in the Middle East, the daily reported.

The drug is cheaply manufactured in Syria, with the support of pro-Iranian militias, and has become a multi-billion-dollar industry in the war-torn country, according to the BBC.

The pills are smuggled to rich Arab countries, however, many of them are also used by locals in Jordan.

Earlier this year, authorities in the Jordanian capital of Amman discovered a Captagon manufacturing and export cartel in the country, The National reported.

In March, Israeli security forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons from Jordan into Israel.

The cache was worth an estimated 2.5 million shekels (almost $771,000) — including 34 pistols, a sniper rifle, two assault rifles, ammunition, and different drug packages valued at around 800,000 shekels ($246,500).