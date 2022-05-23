Outgoing Lebanon gov't approves economic recovery plan

'The challenges that our country is facing demand a strong administration and cooperation between all sides'

Lebanon's outgoing government on Friday approved a recovery plan for pulling the country out of its economic crisis.

"We have initiated a roadmap for an economic and financial solution and recovery to be completed in the next stage," said Najib Mikati, the Lebanese Prime Minister. "To achieve the final agreement that will lead to a full recovery."

The plan, approved in the cabinet's final session, is seen as the last hope to pull the country out of the worst economic situation in its modern history.

"The challenges that our country is facing demand a strong administration and cooperation between all sides,” Mikati continued in a message to the incoming cabinet. "The delay has been very costly to the Lebanese, and every day that passes will cost more if we don't implement the plan in full."

This particular plan includes restructuring Lebanon's banking sector and aims to protect small depositors, many of whom cannot access their savings.

Before Lebanon can get $3 billion in aid from the International Monetary Fund there are conditions which include passing the recovery plan.

Lebanon's parliament still has to approve the plan, and to do so, it must elect a new speaker before naming a new prime minister.

"Anyone running for parliament speaker, if they want to be nominated, then they have to work with us," Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces - a Christian political party and former militia - said to i24NEWS.