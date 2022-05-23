Turkish foreign minister in Israel on Tuesday

He will travel to Ramallah as soon as he arrives for a meeting with the Palestinian Authority

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is due to arrive in Israel on Tuesday morning and travel to Ramallah in the West Bank the same day for a meeting with the Palestinian Authority.

In Jerusalem on Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu will visit Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, then meet with Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, ahead of a joint press conference.

He will have lunch with the Israeli tourism minister and then visit the Old City of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.

His decision to visit the Temple Mount unaccompanied, however, is likely to cause some diplomatic unease.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit in March to Ankara and Istanbul to reconnect with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opened a new era in relations, after a decade of tensions.

The Turkish president, however, expressed his "sadness" during the clashes on the Temple Mount in April during the month of Ramadan.

"Turkey will maintain its ties with Israel despite the incidents at Al-Aqsa Mosque because strong relations with Israel are key to defending Palestinian rights," Erdogan said at the time.