Israel-Turkey normalization 'beneficial for regional peace': Turkish FM

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu praises renewed relations during visit to Jewish state

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday praised improved relations with Israel during a landmark visit to the Jewish state.

"We agreed that despite our differences, the continuation of a sustainable dialogue will be beneficial for peace in the region," the diplomat said after touring the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Çavuşoğlu made the remarks at a joint press conference alongside his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

Shortly after landing in Israel on Tuesday, he headed to Ramallah for talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

During Wednesday's remarks, Çavuşoğlu reiterated Turkey's support for a "two-state solution based on UN parameters" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adding that the normalization of relations with Israel would "have a positive impact on a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey in March to meet with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opened a new era in relations after decades of tensions.

Çavuşoğlu is the first senior Turkish official to visit Israel in more than a decade.

The minister also said that Ankara is "determined to increase trade and economic activity" with Israel, including commercial aviation, as well as cooperation in clean energy, high tech and sustainable agriculture.

"Israelis love Turkey," Çavuşoğlu said. "I heard it from every Israeli since arriving."

He mentioned that last month, Istanbul was the number one city for Israeli visitors and Turkey was the top country for Israeli travelers.

"We are hoping to receive more tourists" from Israel, he added.