Turkey detains new Islamic State leader - officials

Man arrested in Istanbul operation identified as Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi

Senior Turkish officials said that Islamic State's new leader was captured in Istanbul during a recent raid, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

Turkish news website OdaTV identified the arrested man as Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi.

He is suspected of leading the terrorist organization after its previous chief was killed in a US operation in Syria in February.

The Istanbul raid involved anti-terrorism police and intelligence agents.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was informed of the capture and is expected to make an official announcement of the arrest in the coming days, according to the report.

The officials said that the raid occurred after extensive police surveillance of a house where he was staying.

Turkey has confronted the Islamic State group within its borders as well as in neighboring Syria over the years.

In May of 2021, Turkey announced that a close aid of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a United States military operation in Syria in 2019, was caught in Istanbul in a joint operation with Turkish intelligence and police.