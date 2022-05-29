Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

It brings to seven the number of Turkish troops killed in the region since Tuesday

A Turkish soldier was killed in a military operation against Kurdish militants in the north of Iraq, Turkey’s defense ministry reported.

The incident happened on Saturday when an explosive device went off while Turkish soldiers were passing near it. Turkey is conducting several operations in Iraq and Syria against the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) that Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

The latest operation started in April. It focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan. According to Turkey's defense ministry "Operation Claw Lock" was aimed at "preventing terror attacks" and ensuring border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey was about to launch a new military operation against the PKK in northern Syria aimed at creating a 19-mile security zone along the border.

The PKK has bases and training camps in autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict between the PKK and Turkey since 1984, many of them civilians.