Erdogan says he won't let 'terrorism-supporting' countries enter NATO

'We definitely cannot say 'yes' to countries which support terrorism entering NATO'

Turkish President Tayyip Erodgan said talks with Finland and Sweden about their joining NATO were not at the "expected level," and Ankara cannot say yes to "terrorism-supporting countries," according to a state broadcaster.

Turkey has objected to Sweden and Finland joining the Western defense alliance, holding up a deal that would allow for a historic enlargement following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Erdogan's latest comments indicated his opposition continued.

"For as long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we definitely cannot say 'yes' to countries which support terrorism entering NATO," he was cited as telling reporters on his return from a trip to Azerbaijan on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Sources previously told Reuters that Wednesday's talks with Finnish and Swedish delegations made little headway, and it was unclear when further discussions would take place.

All 30 NATO members must approve plans to add countries to the defense pact.

Sweden and Finland have said they condemn terrorism and welcomed the possibility of coordinating with Ankara.

"Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. We decline to comment further at this moment," Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in an emailed comment to Reuters following Erdogan's latest statement.

Erdogan also said Turkey wanted to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, but the situation was becoming more negative each day.

"On Monday, I will have phone calls with both Russia and Ukraine. We will continue to encourage the parties to operate channels of dialogue and diplomacy," he said.