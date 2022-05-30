'Israeli citizens must remain vigilant and adhere to the necessary precautions when traveling'

Israel on Monday revised its travel warning to its citizens in Turkey amid fears of an Iranian response to the assassination of a colonel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) last week.

In a statement on its website, Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) said that the potential for Iranian plots to harm Israelis grew “after Israel was accused of the death of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer."

Later on the day, IRGC head Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami accused "Zionists" of killing Col. Hassan Sayyad.

He was killed "by the most vicious people, the Zionists, and God willing, we will avenge his death," Salami said, according to an official statement released by the Guards' Sepah News website.

The agency said that "a real threat to Israelis is posed in the Turkish arena as well as countries which share a border with Iran."

It added that it was “sharpening” the travel warning to Turkey and that nations bordering Iran pose “a high level of risk to Israelis these days.”

Turkey was already categorized as a high-risk country by Israel.

“Israeli citizens must remain vigilant and adhere to the necessary precautions when traveling to one of these countries,” the NSC statement noted.

Last week, Khodaei – a member of the IRGC’s Quds Force – was killed by two unidentified motorcyclists in Tehran. A leak to The New York Times last week suggested that Israeli officials told their US counterparts that they were responsible for the assassination.

According to the opposition outlet Iran International, Khodaei was previously involved in killings and abductions outside of Iran, including attempts against Israelis.

The report indicated that Khodaei initiated a 2012 car bombing that targeted an Israeli diplomat in New Delhi, as well as a botched operation in Thailand targeting Israeli officials.

Israel reportedly raised the security alert level at its embassies and consulates around the world as well.