Lebanon re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker for seventh term

The warlord-turned-politician is one of the longest-serving chiefs of any parliament in the world

Lebanese lawmakers re-elected Nabih Berri as parliament speaker Tuesday for a seventh consecutive term, cementing his reputation as an immovable centerpiece of the country's political landscape.

Berri's candidacy went largely unchallenged, but the 84-year-old clinched only the bare minimum number of votes needed for a win – one of his lowest counts since he first rose to the helm of parliament 30 years ago.

Some lawmakers spoilt their ballots by writing slogans blaming the ruling class that Berri embodies for the successive crises that hit Lebanon, from political assassinations to an ongoing economic meltdown.

"Justice for the victims of the Beirut blast," read one ballot, referring to the 2020 explosion at Beirut's port that left more than 200 people dead.

"I will put the insults behind me... and approach blank ballots with a blank heart," Berri said after his victory, in one of his trademark quips.

He added that he would extend his hand to all lawmakers so that, together, they can streamline overdue reforms and facilitate the appointment of a prime minister and a new president.

"The Lebanese, and the rest of world, are looking to you as a beacon of hope, possibly the only one," Berri told lawmakers. "We all live if Lebanon lives."

Warlord-turned-politician and leader of Lebanon's Amal Movement – a political party affiliated with the Shi'a sect – Berri is one of the longest-serving chiefs of any parliament in the world.