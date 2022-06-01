Erdogan: Turkey to push further into Syria to 'clear terrorists'

'We will clear Tal Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists, and we will do the same to other regions step-by-step'

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Ankara plans to clear "terrorists" in Syria’s Tal Rifaat and Manbij northeast regions, confirming the targets of the latest incursion and adding that it will continue into other areas.

Addressing lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan’s comments came a week after he vowed a new military campaign on Turkey’s southern border against the US-basked Syrian Kurdish militia YPG, which Ankara considers a terrorist group.

"We are going into the new phase of our determination to form a (20-mile) deep safe zone along our southern border. We will clear Tal Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists, and we will do the same to other regions step-by-step," he said.

"Let's see who supports these legitimate steps by Turkey and who hinders them.”

Since 2016, Ankara carried out four operations in northern Syria, seizing swathes of land and pushing some 20 miles into the country.

In coordination with Russia on its military operations, Turkey mainly targets YPG while backing opposing sides in Syria’s civil war.

Turkey’s cross-border operations are criticized by its NATO allies – most notably the United States – with some imposing arms embargos on Ankara in response.

Washington expressed concern at any new offensive in northern Syria, saying it would put US troops at risk and undermine regional stability.

Erdogan’s remarks also coincided with his objections to Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO on the grounds that they back Kurdish militants and groups that Turkey deems terrorists.