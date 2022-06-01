Lebanese politician: 'Major confrontation' with Hezbollah ahead

'If it's a government that includes everyone as usual... we won't approve, and we won't take part'

The Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party will reject anyone aligned with the armed Shiite movement Hezbollah as prime minister and will stick to its government boycott if a new consensus cabinet is formed, the party's leader said on Wednesday.

Lebanon is in the midst of one of the world's worst economic meltdowns, with its local lira currency losing 90 percent of its value since 2019.

While the LF and independent newcomers gained more seats in last month's elections, they still failed to prevent Hezbollah ally Nabih Berri from securing a seventh term as speaker in parliament's session on Tuesday, the first one since the new parliament was elected on May 15.

"If it's a government that includes everyone as usual, of course, we won't approve, and we won't take part," LF party chief Samir Geagea told Reuters.

"They (Hezbollah) shouldn't celebrate too much," he said, adding that the splits in parliament would lead to a "major confrontation" between Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies on one side and the Saudi-aligned LF on the other.

Geagea said newcomer MPs would have little influence if they did not align with his party, according to Reuters.

"We all need one another to be able to go through the process of change and recovery that is required," he said.

Lebanon's system of government now requires President Michel Aoun, an ally of Hezbollah and rival of the LF, to consult with lawmakers on their choice of prime minister.