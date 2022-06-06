Syria: Kurdish forces would work with Damascus to fend off Turkish incursion

A new offensive would displace around one million people and lead to 'wider' zones of fighting, says SDF

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) would coordinate with Damascus troops to fend off any Turkish invasion of Syria’s north, the unit’s commander said Sunday.

Turkey vowed last week to “clear terrorists” and push further into northern Syria controlled by the SDF, a Kurdish-led alliance that is spearheaded by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The latest threat highlighted the complex web of ties in northern Syria: while Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organization, Syrian Kurdish forces are backed by Washington and have coordinated with Damascus and its ally Russia.

SDF head Mazloum Abdi told Reuters that his forces were "open" to working with Syrian troops to fight off Turkey, but noted there was no need to send additional forces.

"The essential thing that the Syrian army could do to defend Syrian territory would be using air defense systems against Turkish planes," Abdi said.

He added that a new offensive would displace around one million people and lead to "wider" zones of fighting, and warned it could lead to a resurgence of the Islamic State.

Syria sees Turkey as an occupying force in its north, and said last month that it would consider any new Turkish incursions as “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Ankara backs rebel groups in clashes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops and the SDF, using warplanes and drones to target SDF-held territory where Syrian Kurdish authorities set up a separate governance system.

Abdi said more military coordination with Damascus would not threaten that semi-autonomous rule.