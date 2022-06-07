12th Annual Warrior Competition underway in Jordan

40 special operations teams from 25 countries competing in 'Special Ops Olympics'

Jordan's 12th Annual International Warrior Competition has started out with a bang.

Over the last few days, some 40 special operations teams representing 25 countries have been arriving in the Middle Eastern country to compete in what has been dubbed the "Special Ops Olympics."

Each year, the Jordanian Armed Forces invites Jordanian and international teams of special operations forces and law enforcement units to participate in the warrior competition and compete in a series of challenging events designed to test their skills and endurance.

The event is taking place at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman over five days.

"The competition this year comes after a two-year suspension in 2021 and 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic," said Ahmad Allawama, Warrior Competition project manager and spokesperson.

"The competition this year is special and a lot of effort was exerted preparing for it. All of the teams are highly motivated following the two-year suspension. What makes the competition special this year is the number of participants."

Timm Ahrens, German defense attache in Jordan, said that it was the second time that Germany is competing.

"We are here in a coalition of friendly countries to exchange experiences in fighting terrorism," Ahrens said.