US envoy to visit Beirut for talks over Israel-Lebanon maritime border

Israel considers the Karish natural gas field as part of its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone

A senior US diplomat will visit Beirut next week to discuss a dispute over Lebanon’s maritime border with Israel, as tensions flare over the recent docking of an Israeli oil drilling rig, a top Lebanese politician said Tuesday.

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told a parliamentary session that US envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to travel to the country on Sunday or Monday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The announcement came a day after Lebanon requested US mediation after the Energean gas rig – which is expected to drill gas for Israel in the coming months – arrived at an offshore field partially claimed by Beirut.

In response to Berri’s comments, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said there were no travel plans to announce.

“The Israel-Lebanon maritime border, that’s a decision for both Israel and Lebanon to make,” Price noted, adding: “We believe that a deal is possible if both sides negotiate in good faith and realize the benefit to both countries.”

Israel and Lebanon – which consider each other enemy states – have been holding indirect US-brokered talks for almost two years over the disputed maritime border.

Lebanon lashed out at Israel after the gas rig docked at the Karish natural gas field on Sunday, which Israel considers part of its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone, according to The Times of Israel.

The Lebanese reaction included remarks by Naim Qassem, deputy chief of Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah faction: “We are ready to do our part in terms of pressure, deterrence, and use of appropriate means – including force.”

In response, Israel’s army said it was preparing for a possible attack by the Shiite group and that it would deploy naval forces to protect the gas rig.