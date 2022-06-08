Israeli tanks reportedly destroy Syrian outpost in Golan demilitarized zone

Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets warning Syrian army against operating in the area

The Israeli army destroyed an observation post set up by the Syrian forces in the demilitarized zone of the Golan Heights, several Syrian media outlets reported.

The outpost near the village of al-Malgah in the Quneitra region was allegedly shelled by Israeli tanks. The IDF was also accused of dropping leaflets in Arabic warning Syrian soldiers against operating in the demilitarized zone, according to The Times of Israel.

“As we warned you previously, we will not tolerate any presence of the Syrian army as long as it continues to violate the disengagement agreement, by being in a demilitarized zone,” the leaflets were quoted as saying.

The flyers are also said to contain images of Syrian servicemen seen in the demilitarized zone and the symbol of the IDF’s Bashan Division defending the Golan Heights and the Syrian border - an eagle.

Earlier on Monday, Syrian forces fired missiles from the Golan Heights that were shot down by the IDF. The strikes came as a response to Israel’s previous attacks in southern Syria.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 during the Six-Day War. The demilitarized zone between the two countries was created in 1973. The plateau remains the point of tension in the region and is often subjected to attacks.